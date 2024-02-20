Assam Director General of Police GP Singh arrived in Dibrugarh today, February 20 following major security breach in Dibrugarh Central Jail on Saturday.

Unauthorized activities were reported in the National Security Act (NSA) cell at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam. On receiving this information, additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of the NSA Block. The inputs confirmed the unauthorized activities, prompting jail staff to conduct a search operation in the premises of the NSA Cell early this morning. The search resulted in the recovery of numerous unauthorized items including a smartphone with SIM, a keypad phone, a TV remote with keyboard, a spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones and speakers, and a smartwatch. All these items were legally seized by the jail staff. Investigations are underway to determine the source of these unauthorized items and the method of their induction into the cell.

Lawful actions are underway at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam following the discovery of unauthorised activities within the National Security Act (NSA) cell. GP Singh, via X handle, reported that additional CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the situation. The evidence gathered led to a thorough search of the NSA cell, resulting in the seizure of several devices, including a smartphone, keypad phone, TV remote with keyboard, spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphone & speakers, and a smart watch. The jail, known for its multi-tier security system, houses detainees under the NSA, including Amritpal Singh, who is kept in a solitary cell. Measures are being taken to prevent any such instances in the future.

Also read: Dibrugarh jail security breach: Unauthorized activities detected in NSA cell, 'objectionable' items recovered