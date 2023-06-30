Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on June 29 has taken strict action by dismissing Inspector (UB) Biman Roy from Assam Police. This decision comes in the wake of an objectionable incident involving the inspector, which has caused distress and disappointment among the entire police family.

Expressing his dismay on Twitter, DGP GP Singh emphasized the importance of police stations as temples for police personnel and safe havens for citizens. He affirmed his commitment to preserving the integrity of Assam Police and assured the people of Assam that he will use his authority to the fullest to uphold the glory of the force.

Considering the gravity of the situation and in accordance with the law and regulations, DGP GP Singh made the decision to dismiss Inspector (UB) Biman Roy from Assam Police. This action sends a strong message to all serving police personnel about the paramount importance of adhering to the law and aligning with the vision of the Hon'ble Chief Minister regarding the role of Assam Police in serving the people of the state.

Furthermore, this dismissal serves as a warning and advice to all Assam Police personnel to uphold the sanctity of police stations and ensure they remain the safest place, especially for women and children. Any failure to fulfill this duty and protect the citizens will lead to similar consequences.

Prior to the dismissal, DGP GP Singh had announced that the suspended inspector, accused of taking an objectionable photo of a young girl in Nalbari, was absconding. He urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward, promising suitable rewards.

The case originated when a minor girl filed a complaint against the police officer, alleging that he clicked nude pictures of her and harassed her in the presence of other officials inside the lock-up. The incident occurred at Ghograpar Police Station in Nalbari.

Inspector Biman Roy, who served as the former OC of Ghograpar Police Station, is the prime suspect in the case registered under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. Following the victim's FIR, the DGP assured that the strongest lawful action would be taken against the sub-inspector if found guilty.

To gather firsthand information, DGP GP Singh directed DIG CWR Brajenjit Sigha to visit the police station and submit a report. According to the FIR, the incident occurred on the night of June 26, after the girl had eloped with her lover and was apprehended by the police.

The victim alleged that the SI forced her to undress and took several nude photos while making obscene gestures. Despite informing a woman police official the next morning, she claimed she was asked to remain silent about the incident.

Promptly registering the complaint, the Nalbari Police initiated an investigation against the accused police officer.