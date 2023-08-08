GP Singh IPS (Assam-Meghalaya 1991) presently Director General of Police (DGP) Assam Police has been empanelled for holding posts at the level of DG/DG Eq. at the Government of India.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on August 7 approved the empanelment of as many as 14 IPS officers for holding posts at the Centre.

This year, GP Singh took charge as Assam Director General of Police (DGP) on January 31.

Singh replaced Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta who is retiring after the completion of his tenure.



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After his appointment as Assam DGP, Singh thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said he looks forward to the opportunity of serving the people of the state.

Singh, a 1991-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has worked with the National investigating for six years, and in several parts of the northeast, including Assam, for over 18 years.

As per reports, Singh was sent to his parent cadre after the law and order situation in Assam started to deteriorate.

During his tenure with NIA, GP Singh worked on several militancy-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeastern region, and Punjab.

Besides this, Singh also dealt with several cases of NIA in Kashmir including the terror funding case.