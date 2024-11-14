On the occasion of Children’s Day, Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, engaged with victims of child sexual abuse at the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati. This significant interaction, which took place on Thursday, was aimed at hearing firsthand the experiences of these young survivors as they navigated the challenging journey of recovery and justice.

Accompanied by Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, DGP Singh met with a group of victims, providing a platform for them to share their stories and discuss the hurdles they faced within the justice system. The discussion touched on a variety of critical issues, including their experiences with law enforcement, challenges during legal proceedings, and the impact on their education and mental health.

"It is crucial to maintain open dialogues with children regularly, ensuring we understand their perspectives. The Assam Police is committed to initiatives that make our systems more responsive to their concerns," DGP Singh stated.

The meeting is part of the larger initiative during Assam Police's ongoing Child Rights Week, which spans from National Children’s Day on November 14 to World Children’s Day on November 20. This annual observance includes several events focused on child welfare, with a key focus on improving the judicial process for vulnerable children. The discussion highlighted the complexities faced by child sexual abuse victims as they maneuver through the justice system, often dealing with lengthy trials and emotional distress.

Harmeet Singh, also the Convener of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme, emphasized the importance of regular feedback from children to ensure that necessary changes are implemented within the justice system, making it more attuned to their needs.

“The voices of children must shape the reforms within our system. By listening to them, we can create a justice delivery mechanism that is more inclusive and supportive of their unique needs,” Singh added.

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