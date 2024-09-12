Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on September 12 said that citizens play a crucial role in combating crime. Singh said, “Every policeman is a common man in uniform and every citizen is a policeman without uniform.” He expressed gratitude to those who have supported the police in their efforts to tackle crime and assured that the Assam Police welcomes criticism as it provides a necessary reality check and aids in system improvements.

Singh said that the Assam Police department is committed to dealing sternly with internal corruption.

“We are one of the few organisations that has been ruthless & relentless against the black sheep in our midst.”, Singh added.

This remark follows recent public scrutiny and questions about the whereabouts of major suspects in high-profile cases.

Responding to a Twitter user’s query regarding the whereabouts of Dipankar and DB Stock, alleged to have vanished with a significant amount of money, Singh assured that the individuals would be apprehended. “He would also be arrested. It’s just a matter of time. If you have credible information, please do share and be a Good Samaritan,” Singh said.