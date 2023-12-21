Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, is currently holding a confidential meeting with the Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs) of the security wing from all districts.

The meeting is taking place at the Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati's Ulubari locality, as per sources. This follows the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) openly accepting a veiled challenge from the DGP.

It has been revealed that top police officials across the state have implemented special measures in response to recent grenade blast incidents. Tight security arrangements have been established in every district, according to sources.

Simultaneous operations are ongoing in remote areas along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border and in other parts of Northeastern states. Special precautions have been taken for DGP GP Singh's safety.

The security at the Assam police headquarters and DGP's official residence in Guwahati's Kahilipara locality has been increased.

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