Assam has marked a historic milestone with zero reported cases of rhino poaching in 2022, the first such occurrence in nearly half a century. This accomplishment was highlighted by Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh in a post on X.

Singh praised the collaborative efforts of the Assam Police and the Assam Forest Department in combating rhino poaching and said that their rigorous fight against wildlife crime has made a substantial impact. "One of the biggest takeaways for me personally when I leave Assam would be the vigorous fight launched against rhino poaching," Singh posted.

He further said that it is a proud moment for Assam that holds over its forest lands, advocating for continued efforts to protect these "voiceless friends." The achievement reflects not only effective law enforcement but also a broader commitment to preserving the state’s rich biodiversity. Conservationists and wildlife advocates are hopeful that this success will inspire ongoing vigilance and action to safeguard Assam's natural heritage.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the safety of rhinoceroses, citing an 86% drop in rhino poaching since the BJP government took charge in 2016. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on World Rhino Day, CM Sarma stated, "Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister!... Since the Double Engine government took charge in 2016, poaching has dropped by 86 per cent. We are deeply grateful for your commitment to promoting and preserving our living heritage."

Also Read: 86 per cent drop in rhino poaching under BJP rule, claims Assam CM

Rhinos thrive in several forests across Assam, including the renowned Kaziranga National Park. Prime Minister Modi also reiterated his government's dedication to protecting "one of our planet's most iconic species" and praised the efforts of those involved in rhino conservation. Singh stated the collaborative fight against poaching, advocating for continued efforts to protect these "voiceless friends."