Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has ordered an investigation into allegations that three officers from the Basishtha police assaulted a young man, resulting in a broken leg during a nighttime altercation.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after the officers were seen bathing in the Basishtha river.

Eyewitnesses claim that the officers, believed to be intoxicated, attacked the youth without any provocation. The victim was left in critical condition and was immediately hospitalized for urgent medical treatment.

Reacting to the incident, DGP GP Singh took to social media platform X, stating, "An enquiry has been ordered. If true, firm lawful & departmental action would be taken. Such misdemeanour, if true, is unacceptable whatsoever may be the provocation & reason."

An enquiry has been ordered. If true, firm lawful & departmental action would be taken. Such misdemeanour, if true, is unacceptable whatsoever may be the provocation & reason. . https://t.co/xaeerK2MSv — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 25, 2024

Local residents, outraged by the alleged police brutality, have demanded a thorough investigation. A formal case has been registered at the Basishtha police station, with the community calling for accountability and justice for the victim. Authorities are urged to address this act of violence swiftly and ensure such incidents do not recur.



Also read: Guwahati: Basishtha police allegedly assault man, locals demand action