Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, on March 29, reached Kaziranga to review Rhino safety measures after a carcass of the latter was found.

As per reports, the development comes after a recent rhino poaching case in the Kaziranga National Park (KNP).

Stating that clues have already been found in the forest area and investigations are on, the director general refrained from disclosing some facts to the media for the sake of confidentiality and said that detailed discussions were held in the meeting regarding the entry of poachers in the garb of fishermen in the form of Brahmaputra fishermen.

On the other hand, suspecting that poachers have taken advantage of entering the national park overfishing in the Brahmaputra, the Director General said that the first task would be to take measures to conserve the people of these areas and prevent poaching.

Otherwise, action will be taken regarding fishing in the Brahmaputra, north of the Kaziranga National Park, if required, the director general said.

It may be recalled that on March 26, the carcass of an untamed rhino was recovered from the woods of the Bagri forest area of the park.

Recently, a rhino carcass was found in the Bagori range of KNP with its horn missing and officials suspected the rhino to have been killed by poachers 3-4 days ago.

Assam reported a case of rhino poaching after four years and the first this year.

The last case of rhino killing was reported in 2018 and since there has been not a single case of rhino poaching in Bagori, Burhapahar range of the national park.

Assam Government has been acting tough on rhino poaching and initiated some strict measures to protect the state animal from poachers.

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