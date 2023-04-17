Assam's Directorate General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, has established a hotline number where the public may report complaints or concerns.

Anyone can file a complaint if their case is not adequately investigated or if a police officer's dereliction of duty has resulted in a delay in getting justice. Those interested can send a message to the WhatsApp number 6026903490.

He also released two mail ids- dgpassam.publicgrievance@gmail.com and dgp-publicgrievance@assampolice.gov.in, where the public can officially mail them.

Also Read: Assam: Central agencies alerted, says DGP GP Singh over threat to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Taking to Twitter, GP Singh wrote, “If you have any grievance or complaint, please write to dgpassam.publicgrievance@gmail.com and dgp-publicgrievance@assampolice.gov.in or WhatsApp at 6026903490.”

If you have any grievance or complaint, please write on dgpassam.publicgrievance@gmail.com and dgp-publicgrievance@assampolice.gov.in or WhatsApp at 6026903490 — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) April 16, 2023

The Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on April 2 informed that central agencies in the country have been alerted pertaining to a threat issued by a pro-khalistani group to state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He further informed that Sarma's security has been adequately sensitized in wake of the emerging threat.

''In view of global events, the threat is being taken very seriously by Assam Police. The central agencies have been kept in the loop on the issue,'' the Assam DGP tweeted.