Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh delivered a stern message on December 22 stating the Assam Police's commitment to ensuring the safety of the state's residents. The top cop's remarks were notably directed at the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I), a proscribed militant outfit, as he vowed to operate within the constitutional framework while tackling any challenges.

DGP Singh said, "We don't want Assam to relive the horrors of the past. The Assam Police are fully dedicated to preserving the peace and security of our people, and we will not be drawn into unnecessary conflicts." He underscored the importance of adhering to the Constitution of India in their operations.

The DGP's address also spoke on the state police's successes in reclaiming unlawfully occupied land. "In the past two and a half years, we have liberated one lakh bighas of land that had been illegally encroached upon by individuals of Bangladeshi descent," he stated. DGP Singh hinted at ULFA-I's connections to Bangladesh, pointing out that the group, formerly based in Bangladesh, had caused havoc in Assam and still maintained ties with relatives in the neighboring country.

Asserting the need for increased policing over separatist organizations, particularly those camping in Myanmar, DGP Singh urged the people of Assam to consider the advantages of robust law enforcement. "We shall take legal action against anyone who tries to sabotage the state's growth efforts," he declared, emphasizing the proactive stance of the Assam Police.

GP Singh said, "We shall eliminate any and all threats to the state. The state police will continue to operate within the bounds of the law, acting in the best interests of the people and the progress of Assam."