Assam DGP GP Singh has requested Akhil Gogoi to exclude his late father and forefathers from the current discourse.

Singh, in his social media post, clarified that all legal options against his professional actions are open to Gogoi.

However, he expressed his deep anguish and requested Gogoi to respect his personal sentiments by not involving his deceased relatives, who hold a godly position in his life, in the public debate.

"Respected representative of people, Akhil Gogoi, I humbly request you to leave my Late father and forefathers out of current discourse where you may disagree with my professional discharge of duty. All options, including legal options, are open to your good self against my professional discharge of duty. However, I would humbly request you to leave my late father and forefathers, who have position of God in my life, out of the public discourse and debate. I am deeply hurt and anguished," posted GP Singh.

Respected representative of people, Hon’ble MLA Sjt @AkhilGogoiAG ji, I humbly request you to leave my Late father and fore fathers out of current discourse where you may disagree with my professional discharge of duty. All options, including legal options are open to your… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) March 6, 2024

This comes after the Sivsagar MLA lashed out at Assam DGP allegeding him for stopping the public from protesting against the CAA.

"Assam DGP's father or even his forefathers cannot stop us from protesting and GP Singh does not have the right to show red-eyes to the Assamese public and we will continue our protest democratically," Akhil added.

The MLA also claimed that GP Singh being the head of the state police should speak on the lines of a policeman, however, he is acting like a mafia don.

Meanwhile, the Sivsagar MLA quickly reacted to the post of GP Singh and wrote, "I am sorry if I hurt you @gpsinghips. But when 5 young men were martyred during the C(A)A protests under your watch, were you not hurt then? Are the fathers, mothers, and close ones of those departed souls also not hurt?"