In a New Year missive to his dedicated colleagues in Assam Police, Director General of Police (DGP) Shri GP Singh IPS, has set the tone for a transformative year ahead, urging a renewed commitment to service and a focus on key areas impacting the state.

As the calendar turns, DGP GP Singh stated the need to re-dedicate efforts towards enhancing the policing experience for the people of Assam. At the forefront of his agenda is tackling the rising menace of cyber crimes, particularly cyber financial frauds that have affected a significant number of individuals in Assam, as well as across the nation and the globe. The DGP stresses the importance of a focused approach in handling the misuse of financial institutions, mobile platforms, and the internet for such crimes.

Addressing a critical concern, Singh highlights the scourge of road traffic accidents and advocates for comprehensive improvements in traffic management. He positions Assam Police as a major stakeholder and a change agent in this holistic approach to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens on the roads.

The DGP also underlined the imperative of enhancing investigation procedures, aiming for an improved rate of charge sheets and convictions. By leveraging the full potential of forensics, as outlined in key legislations like Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bhartiya Sakhshya Sanhita, Assam Police aims to bring about a qualitative change in the lives of the people of Assam.

While setting these ambitious goals, the DGP reminds his colleagues of the zero-tolerance policy within the force. Police stations and offices are to remain sanctuaries for police personnel and safe havens for citizens, especially women, children, and marginalized sections of society. Any form of sexual or financial misconduct within these premises will not be tolerated.

The message also stated the importance of improving conduct and behavior towards junior colleagues and the general public. DGP GP Singh advocates for treating everyone with respect and empathy, calling for a commitment to uphold the dignity of the uniform.

In a stern directive, the DGP asserts that being inebriated while on duty or donning the uniform will not be acceptable under any circumstances.

DGP GP Singh expressed confidence that together, Assam Police can script a glorious chapter in the state's journey towards peace, prosperity, and development, echoing the sentiment of "Jai Hind."