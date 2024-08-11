Assam's security forces are on high alert following a threat from the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). The militant group has announced a state-wide bandh starting at midnight on August 15, continuing until 6 PM the same day. Emergency services, media operations, and religious events will be exempt from this bandh.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE , Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said that he was stationed in Upper Assam from August 6 to 9 and conducted comprehensive meetings with Assam Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the Army, Assam Rifles, and various intelligence agencies.

“The primary focus of these meetings was to ensure vigilance and implement stringent measures to thwart any potential disruptions,” DGP Singh said. “We have initiated operations in border areas to neutralize or repel the militant group.”

In response to the threats, all parade grounds across the state have been sanitized, and robust security measures are in place. DGP Singh said, “Our conviction is firm that no true lover of Assam would engage in actions that jeopardize the state’s hard-earned peace. Nevertheless, the Assam Police are prepared for any eventuality.”