The Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh held an emergency meeting with top police officials in Assam after reports of a security breach during an event in Guwahati where the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present. The incident has caused alarm bells to ring among top officials and has resulted in a review of the security system to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Sources revealed that the Chief Minister and state minister Ashok Singhal expressed their displeasure with the security cover provided, as a section of people managed to get dangerously close to the CM. Following the breach of security, the DGP ordered the Officer-in-Charges (OC) of the Commissioner of Police (CP) to urgently appear at his office on May 10.

The meeting was convened to review and improve the security system to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future. Three Superintendents of Police (SP) responsible for the Chief Minister’s security were initially transferred out following the breach but the orders were later revoked.

The three SPs who were shunted were Utpal Bayan, SP (Security-I), Gunendra Deka, SP (Security-II), and Suman Chakraborty, SP (Security-III). The incident has raised concerns over the safety of top officials and has necessitated an immediate review of the security measures in place.