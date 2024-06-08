Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has conferred the prestigious DGP's Commendation Disc (Silver) upon seven police personnel from the state, in recognition of their exemplary service during the General Parliamentary Election of 2024.

According to an official notification signed by the DGP, the honorees were commended for their meritorious duties in accompanying and supervising troops deployed outside Assam during the recently concluded national polls.

The seven recipients of the coveted honour are Kamal Kumar Gupta, APS, Commandant, 12th APBn, Jamugurihat, Sonitpur; Nirmal Baishya, APS, Commandant, 23rd APBn, Siloni, K-Anglong; Mukut Rabha, APS, Commandant, 9th APBn, Barhampur, Nagaon; Anjan Pandit, APS, Commandant, 7th APBn, Charaikhola, Kokrajhar; Pradip Kalita, APS, Commandant, 6th APBn, Kathai, Cachar; Nitya Ranjan Chutia, APS, Commandant, 3rd APBn, Titabor, Jorhat and Santanu Kr. Dutta, APS, Commandant, 2nd APBn, Makun, Tinsukia.

Speaking to India Today NE, DGP GP Singh said, "We’ve given seven Commendation disc to officers who led the Assam Police contingents to Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand, UP & Bihar. In addition 3500 personnel who were deputed to these states have been awarded DGs Commendation Certificates."

The Commendation Disc (Silver) is a prestigious honour bestowed upon police personnel for their outstanding service and dedication to duty. The recipients, from various districts across Assam, played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth conduct of the General Parliamentary Election, upholding the principles of free and fair polls.

DGP GP Singh lauded the awardees for their professionalism and commitment to maintaining law and order during the election process. Their efforts in supervising and guiding the deployed troops outside Assam contributed significantly to the successful execution of the democratic exercise.

Highlighting the Assam Police's contribution to the electoral process, Singh expressed his delight in a tweet, stating, "It is heartening for @assampolice to be part of the election machinery led by CEO Assam that provided an enabling environment to the voters to come out and vote in huge numbers. Assam being the state with the highest poll percentage in the entire country."