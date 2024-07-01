As floodwaters continue to pose challenges across Assam, Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh has issued a critical advisory, emphasizing the need for heightened caution on highways due to increased wildlife crossings.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Singh highlighted the precarious conditions faced by both motorists and wildlife during floods. He shared visuals depicting elephants and a deer navigating a highway, underscoring the priority of ensuring animal safety amidst flood distress. "Please be extremely cautious while driving. Our co-inhabitants have the first right of passage on highways in times of flood distress," Singh emphasized.

Meanwhile, Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve authorities have implemented stringent safety measures following directives from a recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. These measures, outlined in a notification to Superintendents of Police in Nagaon and Golaghat, aim to protect wildlife during peak flood times.

The directives include diverting heavy vehicles from NH 715 to the North Bank and restricting nighttime travel of private vehicles, except local ones. These measures are crucial to facilitate the safe movement of wild animals and reduce the risk of road accidents.

These actions come amidst rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and Dhansiri rivers, surpassing danger levels. Effective July 1, 2024, compliance with traffic diversions on NH 715 is urged to ensure the safety of both residents and wildlife during this challenging flood season.