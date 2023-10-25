Assam DGP GP Singh today ordered an enquiry into the allged suicide of a youth in the state's Dergaon amid charges of police brutality.

Taking to social media platform X, the Assam DGP said that he is "deeply distraught" at the news of suicide of a young fellow citizen Sri Ajay Dutta of Dergaon, District Golaghat. DGP Singh also said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has conveyed his grave concern about the incident.

The Assam DGP also said that SP Golaghat has been directed to enquire into the matter and fix responsibility for the unfortunate incident and also take lawful action as required by law.

DGP GP Singh further said, "While conveying our deepest condolences to the bereaved family, I wish to reassure people of Assam that our efforts would continue to make Assam Police a more sensitive and humane police unit."

The DGP's reaction comes in after a youth from Assam's Dergaon has taken the extreme step of dying from suicide after being allegedly thrashed by police personnel.

Assam Police is deeply distraught at the news of suicide of a young fellow citizen Sri Ajay Dutta of Dergaon, District Golaghat.

Honourable Chief Minister Assam has conveyed to me his grave concern about the incident.

SP Golaghat has been directed to enquire into the matter and… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) October 25, 2023

The DGP's reaction comes in after a youth from Assam's Dergaon has taken the extreme step of dying from suicide after being allegedly thrashed by police personnel.

The body of the victim, identified as Ajoy Dutta, was meanwhile been recovered after it as found hanging by a rope from a tree on the banks o the Gelabil river.

The victim shared a video on Facebook where he alleged that he was mercilessly thrashed by police personnel after he tried to intervene in a quarrel in order to break it up. Ajoy had reportedly gone out of his house to watch the Vijaya Dashami celebrations when the incident happened.

The incident reportedly took place at Dergaon's Kumargaon Doloumukh yesterday on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. The boy alleged in the video that he was dragged inside the police car and thrashed by the police personnel. Following this, Ajoy Dutta went live on Facebook and stated that he is ending his life and would not be returning back home. Ajoy alleged that a police personnel and the driver of the police vehicle thrashed him for no fault of his own. He even stated that he is sharing this video on Facebook so that people may know the truth behind him taking this extreme step.

The incident, meanwhile, has created sensation in the area with the boy taking such a shocking step after being allegedly suffering from police brutality.