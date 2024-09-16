The Director General of Police (DGP) in Assam, G P Singh, has initiated an inquiry following allegations of inappropriate physical checks conducted on female candidates during the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III positions. The incident reportedly occurred at the Swahid Smriti Senior Secondary School in Belsor, Nalbari district.

The controversy arose when a candidate, publicly shared her distressing experience on social media. In her Facebook post, the candidate condemned the physical examination process, describing it as "disgraceful and pathetic." According to her account, female personnel at the center conducted intrusive body searches, including checking undergarments without providing any privacy cover. The candidate alleged, "They put their hands inside our undergarments to check, which is disgraceful. Though only women were present, the way we were touched was unacceptable." She further mentioned that this invasive procedure was not carried out at other examination centers across the state.

In response to the public outcry, DGP G P Singh ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter. "Reference complaint of overreach by women police personnel during checking of women candidates at Nalbari during the recruitment examination – Range DIG has been directed to enquire into the matter. Since the Range DIG Central Western Range and the District Commissioner and District Superintendent of Police of Nalbari are all women, the factual position would be known in quick time for further action," Singh stated on the social media platform X.

Reference complaint of overreach by women police personnel during checking of women candidates at Nalbari during recruitment examination - Range DIG has been directed to enquire into the matter. Since Range DIG Central Western Range and the District Commissioner and District… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) September 15, 2024

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The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with numerous candidates expressing their discomfort and mental distress over the conduct at the examination center. The female candidate noted that she had spoken to friends who had appeared at other centers, none of whom reported similar incidents. "I have taken several competitive exams, but this was the first time I experienced such an inappropriate approach. Many women candidates at the center felt mentally harassed," the candidate added in her post. She has called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take immediate action to prevent such occurrences in future examinations.



My instruction to the police on the Nalbari incident -

I spoke with the DGP, Assam, @gpsinghips and instructed him to investigate the incident where a girl student has alleged that a lady constable searched her private parts before she entered the examination hall. For me, the… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 16, 2024

In a related development, the DGP also disclosed a separate case in North Lakhimpur, where cheating materials were discovered concealed within a female candidate's undergarments during the checking process. "It may also be mentioned that an FIR has been registered at North Lakhimpur PS today where cheating material papers were seized hidden inside a woman candidate’s undergarments," Singh added.

The recruitment examination, overseen by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on behalf of the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), involved 11,23,204 candidates across 2,305 centers statewide. Despite these incidents, the examination proceeded as scheduled, with the presence of over 70,000 invigilators ensuring the smooth conduct of the test.