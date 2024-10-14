Assam's Durga Puja celebrations came to a successful close late last night, with immersions completed at most ghats across the state. Director General of Police GP Singh took to social media to commend the smooth execution of the festivities and highlight the collaborative efforts that ensured public safety.

"Grateful to the people of Assam for standing by the advisories of the administration in all the districts," Singh tweeted, acknowledging the public's cooperation throughout the festival period.

The DGP emphasised the collective effort behind the security arrangements, stating, "Appreciate the planning, effort and the hard work put in by personnel of Assam Police, Traffic, Assam Home Guards, VDP, F&ES, NCC, Scouts and Guides and the district administration."

Singh reaffirmed the government's dedication to public safety, asserting, "We remain committed to the safety of the people of Assam."

A notable aspect of this year's security detail was the participation of Manipur Police recruits. Singh expressed "Special appreciation for the Recruit Constables of @manipur_police for associating with Assam Police in Puja duties as part of their L&O training curriculum."