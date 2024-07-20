DGP GP Singh has informed that Lalbikung Hmar, one of the terrorists among the three killed in a recent fire exchange in Cachar district, Assam border on July 17 has previous recorded history of involvement in terrorism.

As per the Assam DGP, Lalbikung Hmar, son of Lal Thavel Hmar was arrested by the police at PS Lakhipur, Cachar District on June 4, 2019 with arms and ammunition. He was registered under Case no. 152/19 of Lakhipur PS by Assam Rifles, according to the list given in FIR and photographs taken at that time.

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GP Singh also informed that Hmar was also arrested in Case Nu 116/19 of Lakhipur PS of Cachar District.

Earlier, on July 19, the kin of the three deceased Hmar militants, Lallungawi Hmar, Lalbikung Hmar and Joshua Lalrinsang, requested a thorough investigation for the sake of justice asserting that the deceased were law-abiding citizens with no criminal backgrounds.

In a letter to the officer in charge of the Lakhipur Police Station in Cachar district, the parents of the victims informed that, based on the statement given by the Cachar SP, on July 17 morning, the Assam Police conducted a special operation at around Bhuban Hills, Cachar District, where three injured militants wearing kevlar and helmet were apprehended after the cross fire. Later, they succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at SMCH Cachar, Assam.