Assam Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on September 18, has written to the Guwahati Police seeking answers regarding the arrest of Victor Das.



“I have written a letter to the city police regarding the arrest of Victor Das and after receiving the report, I'll provide the details”, Mahanta stated while talking to the media.



The Gauhati High Court on September 16 granted interim bail to Victor Das.



Victor was arrested on September 9 on charges of spreading rumours in the name of scandal in the government recruitment process. The court has granted him interim bail till September 29.



Previously, Das alleged that a ring is demanding bribes from Rs 3-5 lakhs from each candidate for a ‘backdoor appointment’.



Victor Das runs two coaching institutes in Guwahati, one at Rajgarh and the other at Maligaon, both of which are named Swardemy. Victor also provides online coaching to aspirants through a Youtube channel.