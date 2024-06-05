Assam DGP GP Singh has expressed gratitude to the people of Assam for the peaceful conduct of the General Parliamentary Elections 2024.

The Assam Police thanked everyone for maintaining peace throughout the election process, from campaigning to the declaration of results.

The Police Headquarters also complimented each police personnel deployed during the elections for their diligent hard work, especially the 3500 personnel deployed outside the state during the sweltering heat.



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Earlier on the vote counting day, June 4, Assam's top police officials have assured the public of their commitment to maintaining law and order. Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh reiterated this commitment on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a post, DGP Singh stated the police force's preparedness to ensure a peaceful environment during the vote-counting process. "We remain committed to maintaining Law & Order at all costs," Singh wrote. "All District SPs have been suitably directed. Adequate force has been deployed and stand-by forces are also available to counter any mischief anywhere."

This statement came as a response to a post by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who underscored the government's dedication to a fair and peaceful counting process. "Ensuring a fair and peaceful counting process is our top priority," Sarma stated. "Strict instructions have been given to the police to maintain law and order. Any attempts to disrupt or take the law into their own hands will be met with firm action. We will not tolerate such behaviour."