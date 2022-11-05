Assam Deputy General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on November 5 visted the family members of a minor girl in the Udalguri district who has been rescued from the clutches of human trafficking from Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, the DGP arrived at Paneri Nonaipara to conduct a meticulous and speedy probe into the incident in which the Assam Police rescued a girl from the Paneri Nonaipara tea estate in Udalguri district along with two other girls from Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking to the media, the DGP said, "Today I have come to Nonaipara tea estate wherein 4 minor girls have been rescued from Arunachal after they were sold".

"We have noticed a few hotspots near the Bhutan border in the Udalguri district, which is not new but a traditional one", the DGP added.

Further, the DGP remarked that there is a need for strong vigilance inside the tea estates, especially the girls who have dropped out of school.

The DGP also claimed that not only adults but even juveniles are also associated with such crime of human trafficking through which the plot is being cooked inside the state and then forwarded to other parts of the northeast.

It is to be mentioned here that earlier also, minor girls had been rescued in the Udalguri district and Assam police will not fail to take strong action against the human traffickers.

"This kind of nonsense would not be tolerated and as per the source girls from the state are being trafficked to Delhi and Mumbai", the DGP added.

The DGP asked that it is not only the duty of the police but all should step up and fight against this including the female village defence party (VDP).

Notaby in a total of six girls has been rescued from Arunachal Pradesh in the last three days by the Assam police.