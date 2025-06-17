Amid ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the sensitive Dhubri region, Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh on June 17 conducted a high-level review meeting with senior police officials in the Dhubri SP office conference hall.

Present at the meeting were the DIG of Western Range, Sr. Superintendent of Police (SP), Officers-in-Charge (OCs), and the Incharge of Police Outpost of various police stations under Dhubri district.

The DGP conducted a detailed briefing aimed at reviewing the current law and order situation and reinforcing policing systems in the district.



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During the interaction, DGP Harmeet Singh stressed a firm and uncompromising approach toward maintaining peace in the region. “We reiterated our policy of zero tolerance towards anyone aiming to disturb the peace in Assam,” he stated through his social media handle.

Meanwhile, in a significant reshuffle within the Dhubri District Police, a total of 10 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (UB), 20 Sub-Inspectors (UB), and 25 personnel of the ranks of LNK, NK and Havildar were transferred with immediate effect on Monday night, to other Districts of Assam.

The move is seen as part of administrative measures to strengthen field operations and improve policing efficiency in the district.