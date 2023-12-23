Assam DGP GP Singh has sent out a strong message to the public by stating that anyone who wishes to support or join any banned militant group would have to face arrest.

Taking to social media platform X, the Assam DGP wrote in Assamese that people must be careful of what they write in this regard on social media sites.

"Anyone willing to join or support any terrorist group banned by the government will be arrested and prosecuted according to law. Please be careful about what you write about banned organizations on social media," said DGP GP Singh.

The Assam DGP's strong message comes in the aftermath of his very public spat with ULFA-I commander-in-chief Paresh Barua. The ULFA-I commander-in-chief Paresh Barua recently told Assam DGP GP Singh to move freely around Guwahati for a week without security. The statement had come after the DGP challenged the banned militant outfit, asking them to target him if he poses a threat.

Yesterday, in a message notably directed towards the ULFA-I, GP Singh said that the Assam Police's commitment to ensuring the safety of the state's residents, while vowing to operate within the constitutional framework while tackling any challenges.