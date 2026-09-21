Assam: Dhaba owners on Mirza-Bongara road accused of overnight operations, illegal liquor sales

Several roadside dhabas near Barkuchi at Bongara Last Gate along the Mirza-Bongara road under Palasbari Police Station have come under allegations of operating late into the night of September 21 and allegedly selling liquor without authorisation.

According to local residents, there are around 10 dhabas along the Mirza-Bongara stretch, with several establishments allegedly remaining open overnight and not adhering to prescribed rules and operating norms for roadside eateries.

Residents have further alleged that liquor is being sold illegally at some of these dhabas. If verified, such activities could raise concerns over public safety, particularly the risks associated with drunk driving, road accidents and late-night disturbances along the busy road.

Locals have urged the Excise Department, Palasbari Police and the district administration to conduct inspections of the establishments, verify their licences and permitted operating hours, and take appropriate action against any dhaba found violating applicable laws.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and official inspections or action by the concerned authorities are awaited.