Assam: Dharapur homestay sealed after Gauhati University student’s death, police examine records

The administration has sealed a homestay in Dharapur, Assam following the death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria, with police investigating alleged irregularities at the premises and the circumstances surrounding her death.

The homestay, identified as Rudra’s Kitchen, came under scrutiny after Nimisha’s death. Allegations have been raised that the establishment allowed individuals to stay on the premises without proper documentation and verification.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bolin Deuri said police were examining the homestay’s records, including details of Nimisha’s stays there with a man identified as Ashiq Ali, the girl's alleged boyfriend. According to the police, the two had visited the homestay around five times in a month.

Deuri said action would be taken against those associated with the homestay if the investigation found violations or involvement in the case.

“Everyone at the homestay will be arrested if necessary,” Deuri said while speaking about the investigation.

Nimisha, who was enrolled in a five-year integrated course at Gauhati University, was found unconscious near Garal PHC at around 4.30 am. Three men who found her reportedly took her to the health facility, after which she was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Doctors at GMCH declared her brought dead.

Police have detained Ashiq Ali in connection with the case and are questioning him. Investigators are examining his relationship with Nimisha, their movements on the night of the incident and the circumstances preceding her death.

According to preliminary information, Nimisha had gone out with a friend on Friday night and the two reportedly stayed at Rudra’s Kitchen in Dharapur. She was later found unconscious near the Azara PHC.

Deuri said Ali had told police that Nimisha died by suicide after hanging herself. However, police said the statement had not been accepted as established and that all possible angles were being examined.

“We have apprehended the accused, and he is in police custody, and we are questioning him. We have sent the body for post-mortem, and we can get more information later,” Deuri told reporters.

Regarding Ali’s claim about the circumstances of Nimisha’s death, Deuri said police would verify the statement as part of the investigation.

“According to the accused, the girl hanged herself, but whether that’s the truth, we will have to see. We will not believe anything; we will investigate every angle,” he said.

Police said Ali had acknowledged being in a relationship with Nimisha. Investigators are examining how the two met, their movements on the night of the incident, the events leading up to Nimisha being found unconscious and the injuries documented during the inquest.

The post-mortem examination report, along with other evidence gathered during the investigation, is expected to help establish the cause and circumstances of Nimisha’s death. The investigation is ongoing.