The Dhemaji District and Sessions Court delivered significant judgments on Thursday in three separate cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, underscoring the judiciary's commitment to safeguarding minors. Presided over by Judge Kaushik Hazarika, the court pronounced convictions and substantial sentences against three individuals found guilty of offenses against children.

In a case registered at Dhemaji Police Station (No. 123/2024), Rameshwar Doley of Jiadhol was convicted under Section 6 of the POCSO Act for the repeated sexual assault of a minor girl, estimated to be between 10 and 11 years old. The court imposed a rigorous imprisonment term of 30 years and levied a fine of ₹50,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional three years of imprisonment.

The second case (No. 234/2020), originating from Silapathar Police Station, saw Paritosh Mondal convicted under Section 8 of the POCSO Act for the attempted rape of a minor. Mondal was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹10,000. In default of payment, he will serve an additional six months in prison.

The third verdict involved Lalit Bora of Panchali, Dhemaji, who was convicted under Section 10 of the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a minor girl in case No. 9/2024. The court sentenced Bora to six years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000, with a provision for an additional six months of imprisonment in case of non-payment.

Public Prosecutor Ajay Phogla affirmed that the convictions were based on compelling evidence presented before the court, leading to the stringent punishments handed down to all three accused. These landmark judgments send a strong message about the legal consequences of offenses against children in the region.