Dhemaji is making remerakable strides under the visionary governance of the Assam Government. Fueled by forward-thinking strategies and a proactive commitment to #ViksitAssam, Dhemaji stands as a beacon of progress.

In healthcare, Dhemaji has witnessed a notable transformation with 23 Primary Health Centers, 5 Community Health Centers, and a staggering 101 Sub-Centers (SC)/Health and Wellness Centers (HWC) serving its populace.

Education, being the cornerstone of progress, has received focused attention in Dhemaji. The district now proudly hosts a total of 1443 educational institutions, comprising 1136 Primary, 133 Upper Primary, 131 Secondary, 28 Higher Secondary schools, and 15 colleges.

The welfare schemes implemented in Dhemaji reflect the government's commitment to uplifting every section of society. With 5,70,872 beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 4,78,899 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), and 1,06,473 beneficiaries under Self-Help Groups (SHG), the district is witnessing tangible improvements in the quality of life for its residents.

Furthermore, the Assam Government's initiatives have facilitated remarkable achievements in various sectors, including social welfare, infrastructure development, and public service delivery. From achieving 100% internal electrification in schools to ensuring nearly 100% institutional deliveries, Dhemaji exemplifies the transformative power of effective governance.

With the seamless integration of technology and governance, citizens of Dhemaji are benefiting from initiatives like Sewa Setu, which has achieved an impressive 89.6% success rate in public service delivery. Additionally, housing schemes like PMAY-G and Basundhara have provided shelter and security to 76.2% and 74.36% of eligible beneficiaries, respectively.