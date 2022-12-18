Dhemaji Police on December 17 arrested a person involved in human trafficking racket in Silapathar. The arrested person have been identifed as Raju. It is learnt that Raju is involved in several human trafficking cases in SIlapathar and is being questioned by the police now.

Police nabbed Raju in relation to a case wherein two children Keshav Namasudra (13) and Manmohan Chaudhary (16) of Silapathar suddenly went missing on February 24, 2018.

Manmohan Chaudhary somehow returned home in 2021. But, Keshav Namasudra is still missing and untraceable. Raju came into limelight when he demanded Rs. 20,000 from Keshav's parents promising them to bring back their children. The parents gave him Rs. 10,000 but later Raju did not help them and was therefore suspected to be involved in the racket.

The parents lodged an FIR against Raju at Silapathar Police Station and sought help from the Superintendent of Police to intervenve into the matter. On tracing the mobile number and the bank account where the money was transferred, Police managed to nab Raju from Tezpur. Police are currently investigating the case and questioning Raju under custody.

Meanwhile, the Dhemaji district committee of the All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation and various local groups and organizations have demanded strict action against Raju other persons involved in human trafficking rackets in Dhemaji.