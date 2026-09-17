Assam: Dhemaji women’s cooperative records Rs 5.30 lakh bulk order for muga silk mekhela chadors

The Muga Machkhowa Multipurpose Cooperative Society in Dhemaji has achieved a significant milestone in promoting women’s empowerment and preserving the district’s traditional muga silk and weaving heritage.

Incubated with the support of the Dhemaji Deputy Commissioner and the Zila Parishad, the cooperative society has more than 100 registered women members. It recently secured its first bulk supply order for mekhela chadors valued at Rs 5.30 lakh, marking an important step towards creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for women artisans.

The initiative aims to strengthen the local weaving ecosystem while providing women members with greater opportunities to participate in income-generating activities and take Dhemaji’s traditional muga silk craftsmanship to wider markets.

Assam Education and Tribal Welfare Minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated the members and extended his best wishes for the society’s continued growth. He said the cooperative’s progress reflects the importance of supporting women-led initiatives while safeguarding Assam’s rich handloom and silk traditions.