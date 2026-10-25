Assam: Dhing Police arrest alleged robber, recover illegal pistol and live ammunition
Dhing Police arrested alleged robber Mohammad Ali in Dumdumia and seized an illegal pistol and live ammunition. His questioning seeks further case details and possible links to other criminal activities.
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Story highlights
- Dhing Police conducted the operation in Dumdumia within Assam's Nagaon district
- The accused was identified as Mohammad Ali, a resident of Dhing
- Officers also seized a motorcycle and mobile phone allegedly linked to him
Dhing Police in Assam’s Nagaon district arrested an alleged robber and recovered an illegal pistol and live ammunition during an operation in Dumdumia, police said.
The accused has been identified as Mohammad Ali, a resident of No. 2 Langia village in Dhing.
During the operation, police also recovered a motorcycle and a mobile phone allegedly linked to the accused.
Ali is being questioned to gather further information about the case and establish whether he was involved in other criminal activities.
Further details regarding the operation and the case were not immediately available.
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