Dhing Police in Assam’s Nagaon district arrested an alleged robber and recovered an illegal pistol and live ammunition during an operation in Dumdumia, police said.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Ali, a resident of No. 2 Langia village in Dhing.

During the operation, police also recovered a motorcycle and a mobile phone allegedly linked to the accused.

Ali is being questioned to gather further information about the case and establish whether he was involved in other criminal activities.

Further details regarding the operation and the case were not immediately available.