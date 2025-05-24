In a continuing crackdown against illegal drugs, Dhing Police have once again achieved a significant breakthrough. In a special operation carried out on Monday morning, police apprehended a suspected drug peddler from the Hazarat Ali area of Dhing.

The operation was led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) Biren Kalita and executed by a team of young police personnel. According to sources, the suspect was found in possession of 55.29 grams of banned narcotics, concealed in 29 separate plastic containers, allegedly intended for sale in different locations.

Police suspect that the accused had been trying to outsmart law enforcement by distributing the drugs discreetly using deceptive methods. Interrogation of the suspect is currently underway at Dhing Police Station to gather more information about the drug network.

The relentless efforts by Dhing Police in the fight against narcotics have earned appreciation from the local community.