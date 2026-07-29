Assam: Dholai Police seize huge consignment of foreign liquor headed for Mizoram, truck driver arrested

Dholai Police in Assam’s Cachar district seized a large consignment of allegedly illegal foreign liquor from a goods-laden truck travelling from Goalpara to Mizoram and arrested its driver following a special operation.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted and searched the truck at around 2 pm. During the search, officers recovered more than 100 cartons of liquor, according to preliminary information.

The seized consignment included several brands, such as Kingfisher, McDowell’s, Signature, Blenders Pride and Royal Stag.

Police said the exact quantity of the seized liquor and its estimated market value were being assessed.

The truck driver, identified as Kripamoy Rabha, son of Ramakanta Rabha, was arrested in connection with the alleged illegal transportation of the liquor.

Investigators are questioning the driver to determine the source of the consignment, the intended destination in Mizoram and the identities of others who may be involved in the alleged liquor smuggling network.

The truck and the seized liquor were brought to Dholai Police Station. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of law, and further investigation is underway.

Police are also examining whether the seizure is linked to a larger interstate liquor trafficking network.