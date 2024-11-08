Dholai’s skies lit up on Friday night with 208 glowing sky lanterns and balloons, sparking enthusiasm among residents ahead of the November 13 bye-election in the LA 11-Dholai (SC) Constituency.

The event was part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program, designed to boost voter turnout and encourage civic responsibility.

The number 208 holds significant meaning, mirroring the exact number of polling stations within the constituency. As each lantern and balloon ascended, they conveyed a powerful message to the community – every vote has the potential to influence the future.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering, District Commissioner Mridul Yadav emphasized the profound impact of individual participation in shaping the community's destiny.

"Every single vote has the power to shape our community's future," he stated passionately. "Let's set an example of high voter turnout and commitment to democracy that resonates with generations to come."

The SVEEP initiative was praised as a true embodiment of democracy's spirit, inviting citizens to be part of the positive change they wish to see. As the vibrant symbols of civic duty floated skyward, they left a lasting visual of community unity and shared aspirations.

Joining District Commissioner Yadav were officials from the district administration, including Additional District Commissioner Van Lal Limpuia Nampui, Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Director of Information Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone Silchar Assam, Bonnykha Chetia, and Election Officer Masi Topno.

The event concluded with a renewed sense of commitment to the electoral process, reminding attendees of their pivotal role in shaping a brighter future through the power of their vote.