A unique Durga idol crafted from terracotta has become the centrepiece of this year's Durga Puja celebrations in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Created by master artist Nikhil Paul from Assam's Asharikandi village, the idol represents a significant revival of an ancient art form.

Paul, a skilled terracotta craftsman from Dhubri, spent months meticulously hand-shaping the clay to create the idol. The burnt-red hue of the terracotta stands in stark contrast to the typically vibrant, painted idols seen during the festival.

"I wanted to represent the beauty of our traditional art form and present it in a way that resonates with modern sensibilities," Paul explained. "This idol is not just a symbol of devotion, but also a reminder of the rich cultural heritage we are in danger of losing."

The creation draws inspiration from the terracotta doll-making tradition of Asharikandi village, which has deep connections to the ancient Indus Valley Civilization. This marks the first time Assamese terracotta art has been featured in Murshidabad's puja pandals.

The idol's theme, "Matir Maya" or "illusion of the soil," pays homage to the role of clay figurines in ancient Indian daily life. It also addresses growing environmental concerns by offering a biodegradable alternative to synthetic materials often used in idol-making.

Local residents and art enthusiasts have flocked to see the unique creation. "It's a reminder of our roots and the need to preserve such art forms for future generations," said one Murshidabad resident who visited the pandal.

The success of this terracotta Durga idol may spark a renaissance in the art form, potentially encouraging more artisans to explore this medium. As traditional crafts face declining interest among younger generations, Paul's work stands as a powerful symbol of cultural preservation and artistic innovation.