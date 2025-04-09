The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially released its final list of candidates for the upcoming Panchayat Elections in the Dhubri sub-division. The announcement was made by Ranjit Kumar Ray, District President of BJP, during a press briefing held at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Bhawan on Wednesday, April 9.

The candidate list pertains to the Anchalik Panchayat (AP) levels across three Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) — 08 Dhubri LAC, 07 Gauripur LAC, and 06 Golakganj LAC — and includes detailed distributions for each Zila Parishad Constituency (ZPC) under these segments.

Breakdown of Candidates by Constituency:

08 Dhubri LAC (ZPC: 09 Adabari, 10 Gaspara, 11 Jhagrarpar, 12 Motirchar):

A total of 11 candidates have been finalized:

Adabari – 2

Gaspara – 2

Jhagrarpar – 4

Motirchar – 3

07 Gauripur LAC (ZPC: 13 Mahamaya, 14 Panbari-Rangamati, 15 Rupshi, 16 Sindurai):

The list features 21 candidates:

Mahamaya – 1

Panbari-Rangamati – 6

Rupshi – 8

Sindurai – 6

06 Golakganj LAC (ZPC: 17 Agomoni-Halakura, 18 Gangadhar, 19 Golakganj, 20 Chotoguma):

16 candidates have been named:

Agomoni-Halakura – 5

Gangadhar – 5

Golakganj – 5

Chotoguma – 1

This declaration is a key development in BJP’s electoral strategy, aiming to secure a stronghold in local governance structures. Speaking at the event, Ranjit Kumar Ray conveyed confidence in the candidates' abilities to represent the party effectively and contribute to its grassroots momentum ahead of the Panchayat polls.