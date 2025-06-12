Two promising young footballers from Sapatgram in Dhubri district — Sumit Roy and Ajanur Rahman — have been selected for advanced training at the prestigious Marbella Football Academy in Spain.

The duo, both hailing from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, caught the selectors' eyes during the Under-19 segment of the 70th Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Trophy 2025. This edition of the celebrated football tournament marked a historic first, being jointly organized by the Guwahati Sports Association and the Government of Assam, beginning January 2025.

Out of a competitive field, 22 players were shortlisted statewide to represent Assam at the elite academy. Among them, Ajanur Rahman, a resident of Rangapani Part-I and a student of Sapatgram College, has been selected to join the academy's main team. Sumit Roy, also a student at the same college and a native of Dharmapur, has been chosen as a stand-by scout.

Their success stories are underscored by the dedication of their families. Sumit’s father, Utpal Roy, is a brick factory laborer in Kerala, while Ajanur’s father, Atowar Rahman, works as a furniture craftsman in Chennai. Both parents have endured hardships to support their children’s aspirations.