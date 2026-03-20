Assam: Dhubri Congress erupts in protests over ticket snub

Tensions within the Assam Congress spilled onto the streets of Dhubri on Thursday night, March 19, as party workers staged protests against the selection of Baby Begum as the candidate for the 2026 Assembly elections.

The decision by the party leadership to field Begum has triggered anger among local workers, who claim the choice overlooks grassroots sentiment in a key minority-dominated constituency.

Several supporters of rival aspirants gathered in Dhubri town, raising slogans against senior leaders and accusing them of imposing a candidate without adequate consultation.

Effigies of state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and senior leader Rakibul Hussain were burnt during the demonstration, signalling rare public dissent within the party ranks.

Protesters also raised slogans targeting Hussain, holding the leadership responsible for what they described as an “unilateral” decision.

Discontent has centred around the exclusion of three prominent contenders — Kazi Mahmudul Hasan, Abedur Zaman and Rezaul Islam — all of whom were considered strong local faces. Supporters of these leaders argue that ignoring established grassroots figures could weaken the party’s position in Dhubri.

The unrest comes at a crucial time, with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) fielding sitting MLA Nazrul Hoque and the BJP nominating Uttam Kumar Prasad, who has recently gained visibility in the constituency.

Congress had aimed to present a united front in Dhubri, but internal divisions now raise concerns of a split in votes.

Party insiders fear that continued resentment among workers could translate into reduced campaign mobilisation or the emergence of rebel candidates, potentially affecting the electoral outcome.