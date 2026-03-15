Assam: Dhubri contractors accuse officials of favouring ineligible firm in election tender

Local contractors in Assam's Dhubri district have urged Guardian Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass to probe serious lapses in the allotment of election-related works, spotlighting allegations of favouritism towards an unqualified bidder.

A group of six contractors submitted a formal complaint, targeting Additional Deputy Commissioner Divyajyoti Gogoi, along with senior assistants Arnab Sen Gupta and Arbinda Kundu. They claim these officials flouted tender rules to award contracts to M/s Brahmaputra Hotel, despite clear evidence of ineligibility during the technical bid opening.

The bidders highlight that the firm submitted invalid GST documents—a key requirement under state procurement norms. Witnesses say the shortfall was "openly noticed" and documented in the presence of all participants, yet authorities ignored Central Vigilance Commission guidelines on fairness and transparency.

"Allowing a bidder who has failed the technical stage to participate further amounts to a serious violation of procurement transparency and administrative fairness," the representation states. The contractors demand immediate disqualification and a full inquiry to ensure officials maintain "strict neutrality" during the election period.

Minister Dass, who recently visited for the Gauripur flyover opening, has not commented publicly.