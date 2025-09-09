Assam: Dhubri court sentences man to 20 years for sexually assaulting minor

A Dhubri court has sentenced 55-year-old Safiuddin Ali alias Basu to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a seven-year-old girl, also imposing a fine of Rs 15,000. If the fine is not paid, he will serve an additional two months in jail.

The verdict was delivered on September 9, by Special Judge Rini Bharali of the Additional Sessions Court cum Special Court, POCSO. Basu, a resident of Bidyapara Part-II, was found guilty under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and R/w Section 376AB of the Indian Penal Code.

The case began with a complaint filed on March 5, 2024, by the girl’s father at Bazar Town Outpost, under Dhubri Sadar Police Station. The FIR stated that Basu had lured the child to his home and committed the assault. The girl later revealed the incident to her mother.

Following the FIR, the accused was arrested and presented in court the next day. During the trial, nine witnesses were examined. On July 21, 2025, Basu’s lawyer withdrew from the case, after which legal aid counsel was appointed to ensure his defence. The prosecution was led by Special Public Prosecutor Rituparna Guha.