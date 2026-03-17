Assam: Dhubri Court sentences six to life imprisonment in 2011 murder case

In a significant judgment after nearly 15 years, the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge in Dhubri on March 17, sentenced six persons to life imprisonment in connection with a 2011 murder case registered at Dhubri Police Station.

The case (Dhubri PS FIR No. 605/2011) relates to the brutal killing of Ashan Ali on November 2, 2011, at Kuntirchar area near Dhubri town. According to the prosecution, the victim was attacked with sharp weapons by a group of accused while returning home from agricultural work.

Delivering the verdict, Additional Sessions Judge Syed Burhanur Rahman convicted Raj Ali, Bimala Bewa, Amzad Ali, Azad Ali alias Mondal Ali, Momiron Bibi, and Sajat Ali under Sections 302/149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court sentenced all six to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each. In default of payment, additional imprisonment has been prescribed.

The court also convicted the accused under Sections 324/149 and 326/149 IPC, awarding rigorous imprisonment of two years and five years respectively, along with fines. All sentences will run concurrently.

As per the prosecution, the incident occurred around 10:00 AM on November 2, 2011, when the victim was returning from his paddy field. The accused, allegedly armed with axes and other sharp weapons, attacked him in a premeditated manner. The victim sustained grievous injuries and later succumbed, while several others who tried to intervene were also injured.

The judgment, which was reserved on March 7, 2026, was pronounced on March 17, 2026, marking the conclusion of a prolonged trial that began with the filing of the charge sheet in 2015 and framing of charges in 2016.

One of the accused, Khalil Uddin, named in the case, reportedly died during the course of the trial, leading to abatement of proceedings against him.

The verdict brings closure to a decade-old case and underscores the court’s firm stance against collective acts of violence resulting in loss of life.