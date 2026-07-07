Assam: Dhubri deed writer Md Ali Jinna held for alleged land NOC forgery and fraud

A deed writer attached to the Sub-Registrar's office in Assam's Dhubri has been arrested for allegedly forging official documents and signatures to issue fake No Objection Certificates (NOCs) linked to land transactions.

The accused, identified as Md Ali Jinna, also known as Bhuttu, is a resident of Madhusoulmari Part-II under the Gauripur area of Assam's Dhubri district. He was arrested by Dhubri Sadar Police on the evening of July 7.

According to officials, the alleged fraud revolved around mandatory NOCs required for land sales, gifts and lease transactions. These permissions are officially issued by the Dhubri Gauripur Development Authority. Investigators said Jinna allegedly forged the signatures of officials and fabricated documents before handing them over to unsuspecting applicants, who were unaware that the permissions were fake.

Police further alleged that instead of depositing the prescribed government fees for obtaining the permissions, the accused misappropriated the money while acting as a middleman.

The arrest followed complaints from officials and specific inputs received by the police, prompting a swift operation that led to Jinna's detention.

Investigators are now probing the extent of the alleged financial fraud and examining whether any other individuals or government insiders were involved in the operation. Police are questioning the accused, while more victims are expected to come forward as the investigation progresses.