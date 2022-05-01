Sudip Kundu and members of The Humanity, an NGO, recently submitted a memorandum to the Dhubri Divisional Forest Officer on the practise of pasting boards (advertisements) on roadside trees, which not only defaces the tree but is also prohibited.

The organisation encouraged the forest service to take harsh action against individuals or organisations who secretly place advertising hoardings and display materials on trees.

"It is unquestionably illegal and must be stopped. Additionally, people who are involved in nailing boards to trees should be warned and penalised "Kundu went on to say.

Md.Anisur Rahman, Assistant Conservator of Forests, accepted the memorandum on behalf of DFO and promised The Humanity team that necessary action would be taken against the perpetrators.