Dhubri District Administration Employees' Union staged a one-hour work stoppage on February 10 to oppose the transfer of Gautam Bhuyan, a senior administrative assistant in Majuli and president of the Majuli District Committee of the All Assam District Administration Employees' Union.

Union leaders alleged that Bhuyan’s inter-district transfer violated service rules and called for a fair process in administrative decisions.

The protest, led by district union president Sanjib Paul Chowdhury and general secretary Raquibul Haque, took place from 4 pm to 5 pm in front of the Dhubri District Commissioner’s office.

Speakers at the demonstration emphasised that transfers should adhere to established norms and remain free from external influence. The employees warned of further agitation if their concerns were not addressed.