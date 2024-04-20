Dhubri district has once again faced disappointment in the 2024 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination results. Conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), the statewide pass percentage stood at a commendable 75.7%. However, Dhubri fell short with a meager 62.6% pass rate.

Out of the 22,958 students from Dhubri who appeared for the exams held between February 16th and March 4th, 2024, only 14,379 managed to pass. The breakdown reveals 3,721 students securing first division, 7,169 securing second division, and 3,489 passing with a third division.

Of particular concern is the complete absence of Dhubri students from the list of top five scorers in the state. Unfortunately, this trend is not new. Dhubri has consistently fallen below the state average in recent years. In 2023, the district's pass percentage was 63.35%, lower than the state's 72.69%, while in 2022, only 48.14% of Dhubri students passed the exams, compared to the state's average of 56.49%.

According to teachers and concerned citizens, a multi-faceted approach is necessary, addressing issues such as teacher training, resource allocation, student motivation, and infrastructure development.