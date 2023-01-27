Special Summary Revision of the Photo Electoral Rolls published in Dhubri election district, as per the final 'Electroral Roll' voters increase 0.98 per cent in Dhubri, Gauripur and Golakganj assembly constituencies in 2023.

Out of these, the number of voters has increased by 1.37 per cent in the Dhubri Assembly constituency, 0.90 per cent in the Gauripur constituency and 0.98 per cent in the Golakganj constituency.

Dhubri district commissioner Diwakar Nath along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Nitya Vinod Wari and District Electoral Officer Masi Tapno formally released the voter list with the final photo in the conference room of the district commissioner's office in presence of journalists and representatives of various political parties.

Addressing a press meet in this regard, the District Commissioner said that in the final photo voter list released after the special amendment, a total of 5997 voters have increased in the Dhubri election district, whereas 2707 voters in Dhubri, 1892 in Gauripur and 1398 in Golakganj constituency.

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In the Dhubri constituency, 1313 names have been deleted from the 198159 voters in the draft electoral roll and 4002 voters have been newly included.

In the Gauripur constituency, 678 names have been deleted from 211177 voters in the draft electoral roll and 3181 voters have been newly included. While in the Golakganj constituency, 1115 names have been deleted from 206636 voters in the draft electoral roll and 2514 voters have been newly included.

There are now 1921 'D' voters in the Dhubri constituency, 2145 'D' in the Gauripur constituency and 2350 'D' in the Golakganj constituency in the final photo voter list.

While Dhubri election district has 159, Gauripur 317 and Golakganj 423 as service voters, which was published in Special Summary Revision of the Photo Electoral Rolls 2023.