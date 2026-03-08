Assam: Dhubri DTO’s massive road drive nets Rs 2 crore, 36 e-rickshaws seized in two days

With the financial year nearing its close, the District Transport Office in Dhubri has launched an aggressive enforcement campaign to recover pending vehicle taxes and strengthen road safety compliance, resulting in a major boost to the district’s transport revenue. In a significant two-day crackdown, officials seized 36 e-rickshaws for operating without valid registrations and for failing to clear mandatory tax dues.

The operation forms part of a month-long enforcement initiative by the district transport authorities aimed at ensuring that vehicle owners clear all outstanding liabilities before the March 31 financial deadline. The intensified road drives have already yielded substantial results, with the revenue collected through fines, penalties and tax clearances crossing the Rs 2 crore mark.

Leading the initiative, District Transport Officer Dibyajyoti Karjee said the department’s focus is not merely on punitive measures but on improving compliance among vehicle owners across the district.

“Our objective is to ensure that every vehicle plying on the roads is legally documented and tax-compliant,” Karjee said, urging residents to clear pending dues without delay. “Vehicle owners should visit the office or use the online system to settle outstanding taxes to avoid inconvenience during ongoing road checks.”

Officials said the seizure of 36 e-rickshaws within two days reflects a growing concern over the rapid expansion of the largely unregulated e-rickshaw sector in Dhubri town. Many of the vehicles were found operating without proper permits and registrations, leading to revenue loss for the state exchequer while also contributing to traffic congestion in busy urban areas.

Transport department officials indicated that the enforcement campaign will intensify further as the financial year draws to a close. In addition to e-rickshaws, commercial trucks, private vehicles and two-wheelers with long-pending tax defaults are also being closely monitored.

Authorities have warned that frequent “spot-check” drives will continue across the district in the coming weeks. Vehicle owners have been advised to clear dues either through the Parivahan online portal or by visiting the District Transport Office to avoid penalties, vehicle seizure or potential blacklisting.

The campaign underscores the administration’s broader push to improve regulatory oversight in the transport sector while ensuring that public revenues are not lost to tax evasion and unregulated operations on the district’s roads.