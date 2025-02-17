A major financial irregularity has come to light in 10 No. Chapgarh LP School, where Rs 2,03,000 remains unaccounted, following which Pranjal Kumar Das, ACS, Additional District Commissioner (Education) & District Mission Coordinator, Sarba Siksha Abhijan, Dhubri, has issued an order vide No. SSA/DMC/MISC/1364/Pt3/2016/1289 to Debashis Sinha, Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO) cum BMC, Gauripur to refund the amount by February 27, 2025, or face accountability.

The directive follows an investigation by the Inspector of Schools, Dhubri District Circle, Deputy Inspector of Schools, and Assistant Planning Officer (DEEO, Dhubri).

The inquiry revealed serious lapses in financial oversight, where the Head Teacher had the sole authority to withdraw or spend money from the School Management Committee (SMC) account, while the President’s role was limited to signing cheques. However, cheques were allegedly signed without ensuring accountability for previously withdrawn funds.



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The BEEO, Gauripur, relieved the Head Teacher from duty without obtaining the Utilization Certificate (UC) for the withdrawn amount, raising concerns about possible fund mismanagement. There is no documentation regarding the purpose of the spent amount, nor is there any resolution confirming where the money went. The absence of a UC and related records suggests potential financial misappropriation.

The BEEO cum BMC, Gauripur, who is also the ex-president of the school’s management committee, has been held accountable for the missing funds. The official has been given a final deadline of February 27, 2025, to refund Rs 2,03,000, failing which strict action will be taken.

This development raises serious concerns over financial transparency in the education sector and prevents further misuse of public money.